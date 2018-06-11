Matt Roloff Hints Oldest Child Molly Might Be Pregnant

Is Molly Roloff pregnant? Dad Matt Roloff teased the “greatest news ever” in an Instagram video on Monday. In the accompanying video, Zach Roloff’s son Jackson walks around Matt’s office with help from Amy Roloff while the rest of the family watches.

“The roloff family has greatest news ever to announce!!!! Later today we tell you all about it. !!!!” the Little People, Big World star wrote in the video’s caption, teasing a big announcement to come later in the day.

Matt wrote in a different post over the weekend that Molly and her new husband, Joel Silvius, returned to Roloff Farm for a “surprise visit,” causing many fans to speculate that they may have been in town to tell their family that they’re expecting their first child.

“The Amazing Molly Jo was in town for a surprise visit this weekend at the same time my folks were in town,” Matt said in another post. “What a fun Sunday! Hope You all had a great relaxing day too!”

If Molly and Joel really were pregnant, it would make Molly’s divorced parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, third-time grandparents. Zach Roloff and his wife Tori welcomed their son Jackson in May 2017 while Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey welcomed their daughter Ember Jean in September.

At 24, Molly Roloff is the eldest of the Roloff clan. She and Joel live away from Roloff Farm and the reality TV cameras, as do Jacob Roloff and his fiancée, Isabel Rock.

Molly and Joel married last summer in an intimate wedding at Roloff Farm. They live in Spokane, Washington, where Amy Roloff visited in April for a three-day trip.

“What an awesome start to my three day weekend taking a road trip to visit with Molly and Joel,” Amy captioned a selfie of her with the couple at the time. “Love them bunches. She made the best cinnamon rolls and fresh squeeze orange juice for mimosas for a relaxing Saturday morning. She’s my baker. I kind of like Spokane! Hmm… Love You Molly Joe.”