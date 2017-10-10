Matt Roloff Celebrates 56th Birthday, Ex-Wife Amy ‘Snubbed’

Little People Big World cast member Matt Roloff celebrated his 56th birthday on his family’s pumpkin farm on Saturday, ex-wife Amy was reportedly not invited.

Matt celebrated with his sons Jeremy and Zach, Zach’s wife Tori and the pair’s five-month-old son Jackson, as well as Matt’s girlfriend, farm manager Caryn Chandler. The group surprised Matt with a cake and party hats while he arrived on the farm.

“Caryn even made sure some of the farm hands were there as well, and gave out party hats to some of the crowd who had gathered behind the main gift shop,” an eyewitness told the Daily Mail, adding that Amy was on the other side of the barn at the time.

“The odd thing was that Amy Roloff was on the other side of the barn doing meet and greets with the general public and wasn’t asked by Caryn to participate. It definitely felt like she was being usurped at her own farm by Matt’s new girlfriend,” the source continued.

“I never once saw Amy speak to Caryn, there’s a real tension there. The kids seem caught in the middle. This was baby Jackson’s first day at the farm during pumpkin season, it was kind of a big deal and Amy was shut out.”

The Roloff’s farm is open to the public for four weeks in the fall for pumpkin season. Matt and Amy’s divorce was finalized last year, and the two are still business partners in the farm and both live there a short distance from each other.

