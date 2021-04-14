Matt Brown Alleges 'Alaskan Bush People' Producers Portrayed Him as a 'Crazy Person'

✖

Matt Brown is opening up about his time on Alaskan Bush People. Two years after making his last appearance on the Discovery Channel reality series, which documents his family's life living in the wild, Brown raised a number of troubling allegations against the series in a 10-minute-long video shared to social media over the weekend, claiming that the show is "a lie" and producers portrayed him as a "crazy person."

Captioned "the truth" and shared to his Instagram account on Sunday, Brown, the eldest child of Billy and Ami Brown, detailed the shocking truth behind the cameras of the series he last appeared on in 2019. Among the numerous allegations, the former reality star said members of the production company bullied him and portrayed him "as a crazy person." Overall, he said much of how his family was portrayed was inaccurate, revealing that the show was originally pitched to his family as a series based on his late father's book which described how they lived by candlelight. When production began, he said, producers wanted the family to "act like that's who we were," despite them having many modern amenities and their survivalist lifestyle being just a small part of their true lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Brown (@mattbrown511)

Brown went on to make even more concerning accusations against the production team, alleging producers gave his parents drugs, "mainly cocaine." Brown, who himself entered rehab two times, said this is where he got drugs from, too, which led to him "acting really weird." He said this led him to drink heavily and have an affair with a married woman. He also claimed his family hired private investigators to spy on him. Brown said one of his brothers is now being treated the same way, though he did not reveal who.

"Everybody's told me that other people's secrets aren't mine to tell, but they're destroying me, and they've been destroying me for a long time," he said. "I'm cold, and I don't have any money, and I hardly have anything to eat."

After sharing the video, Brown eventually returned to the platform with a message of thanks to his fans, who were quick to offer words of support. In one video, he said, "now that my truth is out, I feel such a weight lifted. I feel whole, or healing inside." Brown also revealed that he plans to continuing telling his truth and is currently looking for a book publisher, as he wishes to "finally tell my story." At this time, neither Discovery nor Alaskan Bush People producers have responded to the allegations.