'Alaskan Bush People' Star Matt Brown Accuses Parents of Stealing His Money

✖

Former Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown made shocking new allegations about his treatment on the show in an Instagram video on Sunday. The reality star had some highly publicized issues with addiction but now says that the show's producers fueled those problems by providing him with drugs. He also claims that his parents stole the money he had earned for his appearances on TV from him.

The eldest sibling of the Brown family spoke directly to fans from beside a campfire this weekend, his face hardly visible against a twilit sky. He said that he would not be able to speak until he got these secrets out, although he claimed that many people had tried to talk him out of disclosing them. "Everybody's told me that other people's secrets aren't mine to tell, but they're destroying me, and they've been destroying me for a long time," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Brown (@mattbrown511)

"I'm cold, and I don't have any money, and I hardly have anything to eat," Brown continued. He then launched into a 9-minute, tell-all rant about Alaskan Bush People, beginning with the pitch for the show itself. He said that the show was based on a small part of his family's life, taking the most survivalist aspect of their day-to-day existence and making them "act like that's who we were."

Fans have known that the show was exaggerated for years now through various disclosures, but Brown really got confessional when he began discussing his own addictions. he said that the production crew gave his parents drugs — "mainly cocaine" — while filming, and that soon began getting some too. He said that before long, he was toiling in alcoholism, addiction and an affair with a married woman that skewed his perspective.

"We made a lot of money off the show, and because my dad controlled everything, all the money went to him... I didn't have any money or anything. My dad kept that all," he continued. he claimed that the total amount of his money intercepted by his father was $360,000. He said that he got this figure from some paperwork recently processed by his mother in the wake of his father's death. However, he said that when he recently asked his mother for $100 for food, she denied him.

One of the most shocking revelations from Brown was his claim that one of his brothers is being treated similarly by the production crew right now. He said that this unnamed sibling is being "pushed to the edge of sanity," without getting into specifics.

The video ended on a bleak note, with Brown asking his followers for advice or recommendations for good lawyers. He also did his best to give encouragement to anyone else dealing with family and financial issues. So far, Discovery and the Alaskan Bush People team have not responded to Brown's video.