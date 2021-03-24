'Alaskan Bush People': Matt Brown Reveals How Long He's Been Sober

✖

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown is opening up about his battle with addiction. According to The Sun, Brown posted a new video on Instagram in which he spoke about his addiction, telling his followers that he has been sober for one year now. His post also included a message for those who are struggling with their own battles with addiction.

Brown told his followers that he "slipped three times" as he battled his addiction. Yet, he's on a great track, as he marked one year of sobriety recently. He said in the video, "Yesterday, I hit a milestone- one year completely sober. For the past three years, I've been in sobriety, but I've slipped three times. And the last time I slipped was on the 20th of March last year." Brown went on to say that his story can be a learning lesson for others who are struggling with a similar battle. He told his followers to keep in mind that they're human and that "slips" can happen.

"So I wanted to tell everybody if life is rough for you or if these hard circumstances that we're all in right now have caused you to slip or relapse or even just to get into a mindset that you don't like, it's human. That happens to all of us, and it's going to be okay," Brown said. "Also, there's a lot of fear going on in the world right now, and I want to remind you of Batman Begins and what Batman does when he feels fear." He added, as he beat his chest twice, "I love you. Never give up. Never surrender, and don't surrender to fear."

Brown's latest video comes a month after he released a message regarding the passing of his father, Billy Brown. The Alaskan Bush People patriarch died on Feb. 7 after suffering a seizure. On Instagram, Brown published a lengthy video in which he said that he and his father were previously estranged. However, they were able to mend their relationship shortly before Billy died. Brown explained that while he was experiencing feelings of grief after the loss of his father, he realized that there are many out there who are struggling with something similar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reality star explained, "All over the world people have experienced loss over this past year, a lot of it, too much of it ... Loss hurts, and so does grief. And the one thing that I know for sure about grief is that it's best not to do it alone. So, I want you to know that at night, when I'm missing my dad and I say a little prayer for him, that I'm including you and yours, too."