'Match Me Abroad': Harold Gets a Makeover After Disastrous First Date in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Harold is getting a major makeover on Match Me Abroad. Harold's first date with Teresa might not have been love at first sight after the 41-year-old from New Mexico traveled to the Czech Republic in search of "the one," but matchmaker Katarina has a big trick up her sleeve in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the TLC show.

Calling in a stylist to help transform Harold's collection of suspenders and colorful shirts into something a bit more modern, Katarina tells the camera, "I believe we need to find Harold someone who is on the same intellectual level – at the same time most people are superficial. You have to care about what kind of impression you make on your first date so they can focus on what is inside rather than judging him based on how terribly he dresses."

Going through his wardrobe with the stylist, Harold admits he doesn't have the "best results" wearing what he owns on dates. As the stylist starts to put aside the many pieces that won't have a place in Harold's spiffy new wardrobe, she tells him, "This is not how I envision you for the new version of Harold, let's put it that way."

"I am putting myself in their hands, and Katarina has a high success rate, and so I'm gonna trust she knows what she's doing," Harold tells the camera. "I'm gonna take her advice for my success on my next date. I'm nervous to try something different, but I'm excited to see what I'll look like." Going off to change into his new clothes, Harold returns wearing a classic white button-up shirt, eliciting awed reactions from both his stylist and Katarina.

"Wow. I can't believe my eyes, is this Harold?" Katarina asks. "You look amazing." She teases, "Wow, I am falling in love with you, Harold!" As Harold looks in the mirror at himself, it's clear he feels different as well, even pairing a pale gray blazer with his shirt to complete the look. "I think it looks great on him," Katarina encourages. Harold admits, "It's a big change for me, but I think I needed one."

"I'm hoping this makeover will give me an edge on my next date to where my outfit won't be a detraction, it'll be just a plus," he adds. "She'll see me, she'll see my outfit, and she'll just fall in love with me." Will Harold's makeover be the first step in his love story? Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.