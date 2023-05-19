'Match Me Abroad': Harold's Matchmaker Worries About His 'Boyish Energy' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Match Me Abroad matchmaker Katarina may have a tough case on her hands with Harold! In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the TLC dating show, the 41-year-old from New Mexico travels overseas to Prague in the Czech Republic, where he meets his matchmaker for the first time.

Right off the bat, Katarina notices "a very boyish" energy from Harold, who has autism, and feels connected to him on a deeper level. "I feel like I welcome my youngest brother or something," she tells the camera. "But I somehow feel like I need to look after him." Speaking to Harold once she gets his luggage sorted at the airport, Katarina tells him frankly, "I am [a] hopeless romantic, so I really hope for you to meet true love, but we have to work a little bit."

One of the "suggestions" Katarina offers Harold is to age up his demeanor. "You do make an impression of a very young boy, almost," she tells the artist and inventor, who responds by thanking her for what he sees as a compliment. "You don't look your age, basically," she continues. Harold gets that a lot, he tells Katarina, and takes pride in eating well and sleeping well to stay healthy and youthful. "I want to continue my good life, but with the right woman," he continues.

When it comes to the matchmaking process, Katarina also wants Harold to be completely honest with her, asking him directly how tall he is. While Harold tells her he's 5-foot-8-inches, the seasoned matchmaker suspects he's a little bit shorter than he's letting on. "Are you really 5-foot-8, because it looks to me like you are 5-foot-6 rather?" she asks. Harold responds, "I'm getting older and maybe shrinking a little bit," as Katarina tells him she just wants to make sure she has the "correct data" moving forward. "If a man has a strong charisma, he can be as short as Napoleon," she explains to the camera. "But I really need my clients to tell me the truth. If they don't tell me the truth, how are they going to tell the truth to their future partner?"

Another point of contention is Harold's suspenders – or braces, as they're known in the Czech Republic. "Do you always wear braces like this?" Katarina asks as Harold reveals they're a mainstay in his wardrobe, "'cause my waistline is shrinking and growing and shrinking, so I do like them." Katarina admits to the camera, "I'm afraid Harold will be a pretty challenging case, but I am here to support him, to guide him if he's open to it." Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.