'Match Me Abroad': Stanika Has Big Plans With Moroccan Boyfriend Noureddine in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Match Me Abroad star Stanika may have returned to her home in the U.S., but she can't stop thinking about her new Moroccan boyfriend Noureddine – and the feeling is mutual. Stanika and Noureddine discuss their plans for the future in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's season finale of the TLC show, and it looks like at least one of them can hear the wedding bells ringing already.

Unfortunately for the lovebirds, booking a ticket to the U.S. isn't exactly easy for Noureddine. "I mean, they have to check his bank account, he has to go through interviews," Stanika explains as she makes the best of the distance by video chatting with her beau. "It's just a lot of steps to get him to America." Noureddine recommends Stanika send him an official invitation to visit her in order to speed up the visa process, as he said he plans on telling any immigration officials he's looking to visit his "future wife."

Stanika can't help but smile as she notes that "wife" is quite the "strong word," but Noureddine isn't shying away. "The next time when I see you, I want to spend all the time with you, to feel you close physically," he tells her, adding, "I want to feel you around me. I want to touch you. I want to kiss you. I want to be with you." A slightly flustered Stanika teases that she wants roses the next time she sees her man, and he agrees wholeheartedly. "As we say, you know, actions [speak] louder than words," he reminds her. "So let's like stop talking and move to action."

Stanika may be feeling the love with Noureddine, but she's not jumping straight to engagement. "Noureddine definitely has to impress my family at first, but I could see a life with Noureddine, possibly kids, and marriage," she tells the camera. "I'm open to moving to Morocco but the goal is to continue our relationship and then go from there." Until Noureddine can come to the U.S., he encourages Stanika to come back to Morocco as soon as she can, "even next month" if she'd like. "Definitely not next month but I probably can shoot for the month after," she assures him.

Finding love overseas was everything Stanika had hoped for. "This is the feeling that I've been waiting for my whole life," she gushes to the camera. "Never in a million years did I think I would be in the position of hiring a matchmaker, flying across the world to find the love of my life. What? But I'm here for it and I'm just really looking forward to the future." Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.