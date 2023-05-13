'Match Me Abroad': Stanika and Her Matchmaker Nina Open up About 'Very Unique' International Search for Love (Exclusive)

Match Me Abroad single Stanika was ready to put it all on the line to find love – even traveling to Morocco in search of her soulmate. Helping her navigate the international dating scene was matchmaker Nina, who knew from the moment she saw Stanika's profile that she could help her escape the "broken" dating scene in the U.S. and find something new and exciting. Ahead of the Sunday, May 14 premiere of the new TLC dating show, Stanika and Nina opened up to PopCulture.com about the "very unique" adventure on which viewers are about to watch them embark.

At 32 years old, Stanika told PopCulture she hadn't had "any luck" with dating, and after undergoing weight loss surgery a few years back, she was ready to branch out and look for a romantic connection unlike she's ever had before. "I'm in a place in my life where I have [gone] after my career, and I'm pretty happy and satisfied where my life is," she shared. "And it's just time for me to try to find love."

Dating in the U.S. has been a struggle for Stanika, who gets tired of the boring and repetitive nature of the scene. "I get tired of the basic questions. I'm a Gemini, and you have to entertain me, okay? It takes a lot to keep my attention," she admitted. "And the dates were just boring. Go out to dinner, you go do the basic things. I need someone that's more adventurous, and I just haven't had luck here in the States ... the dating pool just seems very small."

Nina agrees that the "dating scene in America is broken" for everyone. "The culture in America definitely shifted – when it comes to dating – for the worst. And that's why I'm like, 'We need to outsource.'" Coming across Stanika's profile for the first time, Nina felt like she "really connected with her" and wanted to help her find a fun-loving man who could keep her on her toes. "She seemed like a great person," Nina said. "I was like, 'We could have a lot of fun.' And I love Arab men, so I wanted Stanika to get a chance at having a crack at them."

Prior to her three-week trip to Morocco, Stanika admits she was "nervous" about all the cultural differences, as she wanted to be "respectful and appropriate," but loves to "show a little skin." Nina agrees that "culture clashes" and communication were definitely the toughest part of their journey together, but Stanika had nothing but positive things to say about the journey viewers will see her go on this season. "The experience was very unique," she teased. "I learned so much about myself. I already know a lot about myself, but I learned even more." Match Me Abroad premieres Sunday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.