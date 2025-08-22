‘Match Me Abroad’: Harold Takes His Date Amber Skydiving in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Match Me Abroad star Harold is hoping a bit of an adrenaline rush will help him win Amber’s heart.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC matchmaking show, Harold takes match Amber on an indoor skydiving date as he continues to look for love in Singapore.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I chose skydiving because it is showing that I’m adventurous, it’s showing that it’s something unexpected,” Harold tells the camera. “And it gets the heart pumping, and I need her to feel emotional and excited, that way she can feel emotionally excited about me!”

tlc

Revealing his high-flying plans for their date to Amber, Harold asks, “Is this a good surprise?” to which she responds, “Yes, yes, it’s a good surprise.”

Harold continues in a confessional, “I’m also hoping that taking Amber skydiving will show that I’m slowing down by taking gravity out of the equation, because it keeps me from running full speed ahead.”

With plenty of hopes ahead for their skydiving date, Harold and Amber get fitted in their flight suits, goggles and helmets before giving each other a thumbs up and approaching the wind tunnel.

Having volunteered to go first, Harold is then helped into position by his flight instructor — and off he goes.

Play video

“I can hardly believe I’m here,” Harold admits of the experience. “I feel like a stuffed sausage — with a windsuit.”

Harold hasn’t lost hope that he’ll find his soulmate after first finding love in Prague during Season 1 of Match Me Abroad. Having had his first international connection fail due to the realities of long-distance dating, the New Mexico native was ready to look for “the one” once again in Season 2 — traveling to Singapore in hopes of having his luck change.

Will Amber have a heart-racing experience on her skydiving date with Harold? Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.