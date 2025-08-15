‘Match Me Abroad’: Sarah Gives Love ‘One More Shot’ in Singapore With Muay Thai Date Exclusive Sneak Peek

Match Me Abroad single Sarah has decided to give love “one more shot” in Singapore after two unsuccessful matches.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC dating show, Sarah decides to give third match EJ a chance, even if his idea of a first date is taking her to a Muay Thai gym.

“So here you are. Welcome to Alpha Beast Fitness,” EJ says as he introduces Sarah to his gym. “So, this is my gym, and this is where we will be training today — that’s the cage.”

“Wow, it’s cool,” she muses, looking around at all of the equipment — including the cage where she’ll soon be training — as EJ heads off to change.

“EJ is definitely handsome and masculine,” she says of her first impression in a confessional. “I’m a sucker for big muscles and tattoos, so yeah, he’s cute.” The TLC personality continues, “He’s an entrepreneur. He’s easy to talk to. So we’ll give it one more shot.”

As Sarah and EJ get ready to hop inside the cage, she informs him, “I’ve never done anything like this, so you’re going to have to tell me what [to do].” EJ assures her, “Don’t worry, it’s going to be fun. I’m going to be doing it with you. So just have fun, and don’t hit me, OK?”

Sarah teases him, “Don’t hit you? I want to hit you,” earning a laugh from her date as she promises to “go easy” on him.

While Sarah might be feeling the connection with EJ, he’s had a bit of a less positive first impression of the Texan. “The way she looked — she is, sorry to say, like, bimbo-ish,” he tells the camera, hedging, “Maybe I just have to get to know her a little bit more.”

It was important for EJ to bring Sarah to his gym for a Muay Thai session “because this is a reflection of who I am and what I do for a living,” he continued. “This is very important for my partner to understand, you know, because your partner is the better half of you, and they need to understand what you do in order to support you so that you can be better at what you do.”

Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.






