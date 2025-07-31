‘Match Me Abroad’: Amber Hits It Off With Mr. Ireland in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Amber is stepping outside her comfort zone once more as the Match Me Abroad star heads to prison with none other than Mr. Ireland.

In a PopCulture.com sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, the Fort Worth, Texas, native heads to the historic Cork Gaol with her date, Glenn, who is both a life coach and this year’s Mr. Ireland.

Just moments after meeting, Amber and Glenn are hitting things off, with Glenn asking Amber, “People sometimes think I sound American. Do I sound American to you, or do I sound Irish?”

Amber agrees that “some words” make Glenn sound a little more American than others, but when he acquiesces to her request to say, “Big Mac,” she confesses that he mostly sounds Irish.

Glenn then points out that Ireland does, in fact, have McDonald’s as well, at which point Amber breaks the news that she doesn’t eat fast food or drink soda “at all.”

It’s all well and good for Mr. Ireland, who also doesn’t partake, and the two continue on to bond about their appreciation for wellness. When Amber reveals that she does a lot of makeup for fitness competitions, Glenn delights that they have yet another thing in common, as he competed in a few Men’s Physique competitions when he was younger.

“Ah, so you wore the board shorts,” Amber teases, as Glenn promises her that he’s bulked up his legs and his “bum” since then. “Oh, now don’t bust those pants, don’t bust those seams!” she laughs as her date turns around to show off his gains.

As the two enter the historic prison, it’s clear there’s chemistry between them, as Glenn remarks, “You smell so good,” before apologizing, “Sorry, I know we’re supposed to be concentrating here.”

And while Glenn is unlike anyone Amber has ever dated before, she’s open to expanding her horizons. “Glenn is very handsome. I feel like he definitely earned his title of Mr. Ireland,” she tells the camera. “He’s very manicured. I’m not used to that, but I like him for his banter, his personality. So, I would like to see how he is as a person.”

She adds, “I’m not gonna turn off because his eyebrows are extra arched.”

Glenn isn’t used to dating someone like Amber either. “I’ve never really dated an American girl,” he confesses to the camera later. “I would definitely move to the United States for love.”

He continues, “I’m looking for someone that kind of matches my personality — so preferably someone who’s outgoing, someone who’s bubbly. And Amber, she’s amazing. Like, she’s stunning.”

Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.