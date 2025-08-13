‘MasterChef’: Raw Steaks Set the Red Team Back (Exclusive Clip)

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos is back this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Backyard BBQ,” airing on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, “The MasterChef garden is decked out for a sunny backyard BBQ and the Top 6 duos feel the burn.”

“Split into two teams, they must serve a garden full of BBQ aficionados,” the logline continues. “The losing team will go straight into a pressure test, where one couple will be eliminated next.” The pressure is certainly on, as the exclusive clip sees the red team dealing with some undercooked steaks, and the judges are not happy.

Rachel, who cooked the steak, said she takes pride in the food that she cooked and the dish that she served, and it was “heartbreaking” knowing the result. After the steaks are plated, Rachel tells the team she should have checked the initial steaks, and she feels like she let the team down. The blue team, meanwhile, seemed to be doing well with their juicy steaks, but it’s up to the judges to see who comes out on top. The red team may not be doing well, but that’s only one part of the episode.

It was announced in April that MasterChef was coming back for a new season and with a new format. MasterChef: Dynamic Duos sees a first for the long-running cooking show, which brought on pairs of home cooks who are participating together in the hopes of becoming America’s next MasterChefs. Season 15 premiered at the end of May, and it’s already been an intense season. Along with Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich returned as a judge, with Tiffany Derry joining as the third judge, replacing Aarón Sánchez.

At this point, it’s hard to tell who will become the MasterChefs, but there are still a handful of episodes to look forward to for MasterChef: Dynamic Duos. Just from the clip alone, Wednesday’s episode is also going to be an interesting and intense one, and there is no telling what will happen or if the red team will be able to bounce back from their raw steaks. One can only hope that that is the only mistake they make. But fans will just have to see what happens in a new episode of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos premiering on Wednesday at 8 pm.. ET on Fox.