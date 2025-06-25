‘MasterChef’: Tensions Rise Within the Red Team (Exclusive Clip)

A new episode of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos airs this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Pier Pressure,” airing on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, “The Top 10 duos head out of the MasterChef kitchen for their first team challenge.”

“In a stunning pier-side setting, the two teams are tasked with feeding over 100 local fishermen and women,” the logline continues. “Both teams find themselves in choppy waters as the weather takes a turn for the worse and relationships start to show strain. The team with the most votes from the diners remain safe from elimination, while the worst performing team face the dreaded pressure test.”

In the exclusive clip, the contestants on the red team are trying to figure out how they want to do the challenge, and who will be doing what, but contestant Jesse wants to take things in a different direction. Julio, meanwhile, throws some profanity out over his thoughts about his teammate, pointing out that “teamwork is key.” Despite it being a team challenge, both Jesse and Jessica seem mostly interested in what they can do for themselves as the challenge starts. Not surprisingly, the rest of the team doesn’t like it.

MasterChef is in its 15th season, which is titled MasterChef: Dynamic Duos. For the first time ever, MasterChef brought on pairs of home cooks who are participating in the hopes of becoming America’s next MasterChefs. The season premiered on May 21, and already it seems to be pretty tense. Now that the show is putting together numerous pairs, it doesn’t seem to be easy as they try to not only work with their partner but with other chefs.

It doesn’t look like things are going well with the red team, and it’s hard to predict how things will go for the blue team. Luckily, viewers won’t have to wait long with the new episode airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Like any episode of MasterChef, things can be unpredictable at all times, and it will continue to keep people on the edge of their seats. Make sure to watch the exclusive clip above and tune in to a new episode of MasterChef tonight. All episodes are currently streaming on Hulu, including recent episodes, if you want to catch up.