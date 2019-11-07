‘Masked Singer’ Reveals Second Celebrity of the Night, and It’s a Beloved Disney Channel Star

After a two-week break due to the World Series, Fox’s The Masked Singer was finally back Wednesday. And to make up for lost time, the network aired a special two-hour, back-to-back episodes event in which two singers were unmasked. In the first hour, fans said goodbye to The Penguin, who revealed itself to be comedian and former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd.

In the second hour, viewers were treated to performances by Black Widow, Thingamajig, Butterfly, Leopard and Flamingo. Anthony Anderson joined the panel as a guest judge.

The first to go was Black Widow, who sang “Believe” by Cher. The singing spider gave a few clues, saying she feels at home in her costume but can make herself comfortable anywhere and mentioned homes in Memphis and Bel Air. Robin Thicke guessed Raven Symone, Ken Jeong went with Miranda Lambert and Anderson guessed Drew Barrymore.

In the end, Black Widow lost and had to be unmasked. It was revealed that she was actress Raven Symone, which was who Thicke guessed.

Second to sing was Thingamajig. He gave off some odd clues before singing by eating a bunch of bizarre food at a dinner table and uttering the phrase “this is how we do it.” That made Thicke guess it’s Montell Jordan. Jenny McCarthy went with former NBA star Tony Parker. Nicole Scherzinger went with Dennis Rodman, and Jeong threw out Ronnie DeVoe as his guess.

Third up was the Butterfly who said she has overcome insecurities to be on the show and it has reignited a love she’s had since she was seven years-old. She sang Norah Jones’ “Don’t Know Why” and tore down the house with her incredible performance. Michelle Williams was the guess from McCarthy and Scherzinger. Thicke went with Leona Lewis, and Jeong wondered if Jones herself could be singing her own song.

Forth was the Leopard who did his own arrangement of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream.” His big clue was a display of antique cameras. Scherzinger guessed Billy Porter. Bobby Brown’s name was thrown out, as well.

Last up was Flamingo, who gave what McCarthy called the best performance of the show so far. She reveled in her physical clue that she was won an NAACP award. The guesses were Fantasia from Thicke and Anderson, while Adrienne Bailon’s name was also thrown out.

The Masked Singer is back next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.