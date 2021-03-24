'Married at First Sight': Erik Takes His Marriage to Virginia to New Heights in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Erik and Virginia are putting their issues to the side and taking their marriage to new heights in a PopCulture exclusive preview of Wednesday's all-new episode of Married at First Sight. The newlyweds struggled to overcome their different feelings about friendships with members of the opposite sex and plans for having children, but appear to be developing their relationship on another level as Erik shows his wife his passion for flying planes.

Showing up to the hanger, Virginia admits she's "very not ready" to take flight with her husband at the helm, but seems excited to share in that important part of his life. "For me, to be able to take her flying — which is like my passions, my career — it's a big part of my family's life, and so it's a big deal to me," Erik tells the camera before taking her up for a flight. In regards to how the couple is handling cohabitation and their other issues, the reality personality said he was ready to take a break from such heavy weights on their relationship.

"When it comes to how we're actually going to do the living situation, we're saving that for another time and trying to put that away for a little bit and just kind of focus on us," Erik explains. "So today I hope that she really enjoys it, has a great time. I just want to see that smile, so that's all I'm really looking for."

Taking her up in a tiny biplane, Virginia is soon able to overcome her nerves with jokes about autopilot before truly embracing the experience, enjoying the experience that her husband is able to give her. "So like this is so normal for you, but I hope you realize how cool this is," she tells him in awe before the pilot shows her what it would be like to be weightless with a deft maneuver. "This is so cool."

"I definitely do love him, but he does stuff almost every day to make me love him even more, because we both agree, there's different levels of love and we wanna get to that ultimate love," Virginia says of how her marriage is growing. We're both working towards that every day. ...Things like this just go above and beyond to show how much he cares about me and how much he does love me, just means so much." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.