‘Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island’: Shannon and Kimber Get Intimate Discussing Their Chemistry in Exclusive Clip

Things are heating up between Shannon Raddler and Kimber Gardner in a steamy exclusive clip of this week’s all-new Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island.

It starts off hot and heavy between the couple in the preview of Tuesday’s episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), beginning with a romantic make-out session under a waterfall.

“Getting in the waterfall with Shannon is pretty romantic,” Gardner admits to the cameras of their sexy excursion. “This might be the hottest date we’ve been on so far.”

The passionate encounter turns into a more serious discussion of intimacy and sexuality later on, in which the two find themselves compatible not just physically, but emotionally.

“You seem like you’re pretty sexually open,” Gardner starts, with Raddler responding, “Yes, you can tell me pretty much anything you want to do, and if it’s reasonable, I’ll do it.”

That answer works perfectly for Gardner, she reveals, telling her beau, “I love that, because I feel like most of the relationships I’ve been in, that kind of thing wasn’t even addressed. Like, it wasn’t a goal to take care of each others fantasies.”

She continues, “I was raised in a culture where it’s wrong to be openly sexual as a female, so it wasn’t really an area I explored or was comfortable until super recently. So you met me at a really good time.”

The two clearly feel like the conversation went well, and that they could even build a real future together once off of the island.

“With Shannon, he makes me feel comfortable and really cared about,” the smitten reality personality says. “I could see myself being involved with Shannon forever.”

He clearly is on the same page, telling the cameras, “I am super comfortable with Kimber when it comes to intimacy and sex, because we’re able to talk and have an open dialogue. The more and more I get to know this woman, the more and more I’m feeling her.”

Prior to the Honeymoon Island premiere, Raddler talked with PopCulture.com about looking for love on TV after his public breakup with Vanessa Nelson on Married at First Sight: Second Chances.

For Raddler, the reverse MAFS formatting of Honeymoon Island in which singles get to pick each other based on chemistry made a lot of sense after his first matchmaking experience ended in heartache.

“For me, it makes more sense, because you can’t match chemistry,” he said, adding, “It’s a chemistry thing with me. You can have someone on paper who’s perfect, but if there’s no chemistry…”

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime, followed by Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? at 10 p.m. ET.

