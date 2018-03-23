‘Married at First Sight’ Alum Sam Role Is Pregnant

Married at First Sight alum Sam Role has a baby on the way.

The 33-year-old reality TV personality is more than four months into her pregnancy, she revealed to People.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Though fans will remember Role being linked to husband Neil Bowlus on season three of the Lifetime show, the couple split and has remained friendly, but he is not the father of the new addition.

Role got engaged to her analyst boyfriend and the father of the child, Chris Wise, 31, in January after nearly a year of dating.

She shared the news with fans on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a picture of Wise holding her growing belly.

“This just in… I ate a watermelon seed and then this happened… lol jk,” she wrote in the caption, adding “#CantWaitToBeAMom.”

Fans flooded the announcement with messages of congratulations for the Married at Fight Sight alum.

“Congrats Sam! I’m so glad you found happiness,” one follower gushed. Another added, “You look beautiful, and insanely happy!”

Role said that she was shocked to learn about her pregnancy given that she suffers from endometriosis, which can affect fertility.

“I was very excited to find out I was pregnant. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be possible since I was diagnosed with endometriosis when I was younger,” she admitted.

The former reality cast member said she took “six pregnancy test and then two more a few days after” to confirm the news, which she calls “the most amazing dream come true.”

Role and Wise said that while they have not learned the sex of their baby, they have already picked out names for their first child. They remained tight-lipped on their selections, however.

“We both really want a little boy, but we wouldn’t be disappointed to have a little girl!” she said. “All that really matters is that the baby is happy and healthy.”

Just one week into 2018, Role shared on Instagram that Wise had popped the question while the couple were celebrating his birthday in Atlanta.

“I flew to #ATL this weekend to celebrate @chrisw1687 birthday. Not only did I get to spend time with him, but HE PROPOSED!” she gushed alongside a candid photo after the proposal, adding hashtags for “I said yes” “soon to be Mrs. Wise” and “2018 engagement.”

“Just being able to have this experience and create something so amazing with the man I love is all I ever wanted,” Role told People of their growing family. “We are both so overjoyed and cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

The latest season of Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.