'Married at First Sight': Rachel Is Shocked at Jose's Extreme Budgeting in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight's Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel Jr. aren't on the same page when it comes to finances as the couple continues to struggle combining their lives in marriage. In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Rachel is shocked to see just how tightly her husband controls his money when she comes face-to-face with the budget board.

Seeing the whiteboard on which Jose keeps meticulous record of all his assets, Rachel is clearly taken aback. "Oh no, the budget," she says while taking it all in. When Jose asks if she has something "similar" in her own home, Rachel responds, "No. I just have a calendar. I don't write anything about my money." Jose assures her, "You want to get to something like this, and I'm gonna help you," but she doesn't seem convinced. "He is very strict on his budget, and I don't know if I could fit in a box like that when it comes to finances," she tells the camera. "We work hard. We should enjoy things sometimes. And yeah, splurging a little now and then isn't such a big deal."

Money issues keep coming up for the newlyweds, who earlier this season butted heads over Jose's desire to join their bank accounts. "Big picture, we both have joint [accounts]. Let me take everything that we need financially for the month - whether that be rent, mortgage, insurance, car insurance, whatever, boom," he explained in an episode last month. "Let me take what I need from there. Then everything that's left, you can pull from there."

"I have a lot of pride in my independence," Rachel explained, saying that the term "a kept woman" made her "cringe" and was giving her second thoughts. "I have worked tremendously hard and I did everything that I did so that when I got married, I could say, 'Look, we're in a wonderful position,'" Jose insisted to Rachel. "I have an excellent, near-perfect credit score. ... My credit score is right at 815." Will the two be able to come to a budgeting consensus? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.