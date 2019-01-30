Pastor Cal Threatens to Kick ‘Married at First Sight’ Husband out After ‘Vile’ and ‘Abusive’ Behavior

Married at First Sight expert Pastor Cal Roberson is calling out Luke Cuccurullo on his “vile” and “abusive” comments to wife Kate Sisk.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of Lifetime (produced by Kinetic Content), Pastor Cal met with Kate for the first time since her honeymoon with her new husband. The two definitely got off on the wrong foot, with Luke confessing he was not physically attracted to Kate, telling her he felt “repulsed” and “dead inside” when he kissed her.

Pastor Cal was shocked that Luke would say those things to his wife, telling Kate, “That’s not kind. I don’t think that anyone deserves that kind of language, especially when you’re in the honeymoon phase of your relationship. That’s when the best you should be coming forward.”

He continued, “Outside of calling you names, that’s pretty abusive,” adding, “I’m a little nervous as to what the next week will hold … I don’t want you to be verbally abused. Because what he said bothered me. I know you want your marriage to work, but you want it to work well. Just staying together doesn’t mean it’s working.”

The relationship expert was clearly disturbed by Luke’s comments, continuing to Lifetime cameras, “In all my time on Married at First Sight and all the couples that I’ve dealt with and counseled, I’ve never heard anyone say something so vile to their spouse. It’s abusive; it’s rude; it’s uncalled for and we cannot allow this. We cannot stand for something so vile.”

Going in to meet with Pastor Cal, Luke was clearly apprehensive about discussing his behavior to his wife, telling the cameras, “There’s definitely things that happened on the honeymoon that I don’t want to bring to light. It makes me uncomfortable to talk about those things and I would prefer not to, just keep it private.”

While at first he avoided the expert’s questions, he eventually admitted to his rude response to Kate, to which Pastor Cal responded with an ultimatum: “It bothers me, because that’s very, very harsh. If you can’t turn it around, respect this woman, be the man I’m expecting you to be, you need to get the heck up outta here.”

Luke confessed that Cal’s condemnation was “freaking [him] out,” saying that while he didn’t want to hurt Kate, he was feeling “a lot of pressure” from his new wife and that there was “drinking involved.”

And while he doubled down on not being attracted to his wife, Luke said he was open to having that attraction grow over time. As the couple prepared to move in together, Pastor Cal explained that while he had hope for the newlyweds to bounce back from their tough beginnings, it would take a lot of work on Luke’s part to regain her trust.

“Both Kate and Luke want to repair their marriage and do what it takes to make this marriage work,” he said. “I respect that, because I believe in marriage; I believe in redemption; I believe that people can come back from the worst things in marriage. However, I also believe that a lot of work has to be done. It’s so important at this point where Luke provides the atmosphere where Kate feels emotionally secure. If he does that, they may have a chance.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime