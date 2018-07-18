‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Panics After Being Detained at Customs

Married at First Sight couple Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson may still be in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but the newlyweds’ actual honeymoon is off to a rough start.

While still celebrating the second day of their marriage, the couple found themselves grounded at the airport on their way to their honeymoon destination of Cancun, Mexico.

It’s unclear what happened at this point other than Mia was detained by customs officials for questioning, but Tristan was clearly upset what had happened, walking around the airport with his head in his hands.

“I literally don’t know what’s going on right now,” Tristan said. “My wife Mia has been detained. I can’t talk to her, I hope she’s OK and hopefully I get clarity on th situation very soon.”

Will their relationship be able to weather this storm? Dr. Jessica Griffin, who helped pair the couples on the Lifetime show told PopCulture.com exclusively before the season premiere that this season’s couples were some of the quickest to form meaningful relationships with one another.

“Getting Married at First Sight is an accelerated process, but to see the attraction happen so quickly was incredible to experience,” she said.

That doesn’t mean that she wasn’t still nervous for what would happen in their first moments.

“I’m always nervous at the outset about the couples in general; we want to make sure we got it right — that we made a good ‘match.’” she told PopCulture. “These are real people, with real lives and we care about their happiness first and foremost. So, for that reason, we are waiting on pins and needles to hear about whether they will form a connection. We do not attend the weddings, so we’re waiting with bated breath to hear what those first moments were like.”

And as for the people who think these couples are crazy to marry a total stranger?

“They are right,” she admitted. “It is totally crazy. And, when it works, it’s totally awesome. I believe that we are all here on this planet to love and to be loved and when you find that person, even if in the wildest of ways, it all becomes sane and makes sense.”

