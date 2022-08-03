'Married at First Sight': Miguel and Alexis Share How Past Relationships Inspired Them to Sign Up (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight stars Miguel and Alexis figured they had to shake things up if they wanted to find their respective forever partners. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about how they eventually threw up their hands when it came to dating and asked the Married at First Sight experts to find them love, which came in the form of wife Lindy and husband Justin.

Miguel recalled being a couple of months post-breakup after his 1-year relationship ended, still "very much marriage-minded" but single. When he stumbled upon MAFS, Miguel thought it was "a sign from the universe," thinking that the experts would be able to do a lot of the "initial heavy lifting" to find him a compatible match. "Deep down I knew it would be a herculean task to find my person, so why not enlist the help of a team of relationship guides?" he told PopCulture.com. "It just seemed like too good of an opportunity to pass up on."

He did have two "huge worries" going into the process – which were two sides of the same coin. "On one hand, I was worried that I'd be matched with someone that in theory I'd be great with, but that in practice, would be the perfect storm and bring out the worst in me," he explained. "On the other hand, I was worried that I'd meet someone that I'd be completely smitten with, which would severely cloud my judgment and defeat the purpose of the experiment, which is to ascertain if this person is truly right for me."

"I'm happy to say that I was equal parts smitten and skeptical when I met Lindy," he continued. "It was like, 'OK, you're cute and I kinda like you, but let's see if this actually works, and if it doesn't then that's OK and I'm not gonna force it." When it came to Alexis' journey to MAFS, it took a couple of failed engagement offers before she realized the experts would need to step in.

"In comparison to my previous engagement offers, getting married at first sight afforded me the opportunity to stop talking myself out of situations," she told PopCulture. "I didn't know who I was marrying, so therefore I couldn't think of all the reasons beforehand that I shouldn't marry that person like I've done in the past."

"The only thing that would stop me in this instance would be me, and I am tired of getting in my own way," she continued. The most difficult part of her MAFS journey actually ended up being "not losing myself or my heart," Alexis revealed. "Marrying a stranger comes with many challenges that at times made me confront a lot of characteristics about myself that I previously thought I had mastered," she admitted. "During the process, I wanted to be present and flexible for my husband but at times that resulted in internal conflict with my own identity." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.