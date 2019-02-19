‘Married at First Sight’: Luke Cuccurullo Teases ‘Ups and Downs’ in Marriage to Kate Sisk After First Kiss Fiasco

Married at First Sight couple Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk have had a rough start to their marriage, but things might be looking up for them later in the season.

Prior to Tuesday’s all new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Luke opened up to PopCulture.com about his relationship with Kate. The two seemed to be on a disastrous path during last week’s episode, when after they finally kissed for the first time, he told his new bride he felt “repulsed and dead inside.”

But Luke insists there’s more ahead for the couple, telling PopCulture, “I would say as in any relationship we have our ups and downs. But, I know we’ve also both grown as people so much throughout this entire process.”

Signing up to be married at first sight was a risk in and of itself, but the engineer explained of his rationale, “I was really happy at where I was in my life and wanted to start building a family. It felt like a really good time to take the next step and start building a future.”

He continued, “I want to be a parent and do not want to wait too long.”

Having his wife picked by the experts of Married at First Sight—Dr. Jessica Griffin, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson—was a major leap of faith for the practical-minded Luke. “Originally I was a little concerned about the process of having ‘experts’ pick your partner, but the more I learned about how in depth the process really was, the more I was able to trust the process,” he admitted.

The first moment he saw Kate was definitely a surreal one, as fans will recall, when Luke realized the woman walking down the aisle was someone he had met at a speed dating event just a few weeks ago.

“My main thought was, ‘My suspicions were correct and it is who I thought it would be!’” he told PopCulture of the moment he saw Kate after recognizing her friend in the crowd. After the initial shock, he said his thoughts turned “very quickly to how beautiful she looked in her wedding dress and how nice her eyes looked.”

Will the couple be able to overcome their early stumbles?

