'Married at First Sight' Star Jessica Studer Thinks She Might Be Pregnant in 'Couples Cam' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Jessica Studer has some big news to tell twin sister Jen — or at least she thinks she might. The Married at First Sight star reveals in PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Couples Cam that she and husband Austin Hurd might be further along in their plan to start a family than they initially thought. While Austin is off on a bachelor party weekend, Jess invites her sister over for a girls' night, and it's then that she shares what could potentially change their lives forever.

When Jen suggests opening some wine, Jess pauses for a moment before revealing, "Um, well, actually, Austin and I decided we are going to start trying for a family, and I am late on my period. So, I don't know if I should be drinking." To the camera, Jess explains she would be "so excited" if she was pregnant but doesn't want to get ahead of herself, as she and Austin just started trying.

Just going off of her birth control and dealing with stress at work, Jess tells her sister her late cycle could be due to "a million reasons" other than being pregnant. Jen asks if Jess feels like she could be pregnant in any other way, but the Lifetime star says she feels "fine" for now. "That's why I'm trying not to get my hopes up," she tells her sister, "because I know other people in our family have had fertility issues."

Jen explains that just because it's "taking a really long time" for her to get pregnant doesn't mean her twin will have the same issues. "So, how many days late are you?" she presses Jess, who answers, "I think like four or five days late." The preview of Wednesday's episode ends with Jen putting it plainly: "I mean, it could be stress, or you could be pregnant," she says.

Jess opened up about her plans to get pregnant during a night with MAFS co-star Elizabeth Bice in last week's Couples Cam, saying even then she worried about her ability to get pregnant. "Fertility issues have run in my family, so it's part of the reason why I wanted to start trying to conceive sooner than later," she said at the time. "So I'm worried that it could take a really long time, if it happens at all." Don't miss more of Jess' journey on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content), airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.