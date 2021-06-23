'Married at First Sight' Stars Elizabeth Bice and Jessica Studer Share Their Pregnancy Plans in Exclusive 'Couples Cam' Clip

✖

Married at First Sight's Jessica Studer and Elizabeth Bice are bonding over their shared "baby fever." In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of Couples Cam, the two women, who met and married husbands Austin Hurd and Jamie Thompson on their seasons of the Lifetime show, meet up for a nice little wine night in the backyard in the self-shot show.

"It's so great hanging out with Beth one-on-one," Jess tells the camera, "and maybe it's the wine talking, but I feel like I can let her in on my little secret." The newlywed then shares with her friend that she's trying to make these next few outings her "last hurrah," as she and Austin want to start expanding their family and trying to get pregnant.

"Shut the front door," Beth responds. "Girl! How soon are you guys looking to do this?" Jess admits they're planning to start attempting "pretty soon," and that Austin is "ready" to become a dad already. Beth, who previously thought she didn't want to have kids, has been shifting her opinion lately but has her own concerns about taking on motherhood. "I'm like what if I f— it up, you know?" she asks. "What if I mess the child's life up? Do you have these questions?"

Jess confesses her biggest fear is potential fertility issues preventing her from getting pregnant at all. "Fertility issues have run in my family, so it's part of the reason why I wanted to start trying to conceive sooner than later," she shares. "So I'm worried that it could take a really long time, if it happens at all." Beth reassures her friend that while it might sound "weird," she has a "really good premonition" of Jess getting pregnant and Austin "bouncing like a little boy on his knee or something."

Beth wonders to the camera later, "Seeing how excited Jess is about becoming a mom, I'm starting to wonder, 'Like why rule out parenthood?' I definitely didn't think about having kids two years ago." She proposes to Jess that with their "major baby fever," maybe they both try to get pregnant around the same time so their kids can be best friends growing up.

"I would totally be okay with that," Jess answers. "Put that into the universe. I'm going to get pregnant, and then you're going to get pregnant a month later." The two cheers at that, putting into place maybe Married at First Sight's first pregnancy pact. Don't miss more of your favorite couples' journeys on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content), airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.