'Married at First Sight': Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson Have Changed Their Minds Completely About Having Kids

Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson have flipped the script when it comes to adding kids to their family. The Married at First Sight couple was clear during their turbulent time on Season 9 of the Lifetime reality show that they were not interested in having children together, but things have changed as they've grown together in marriage and quarantine, Bice revealed on Unleash Your Inner Creative with Lauren LoGrasso Wednesday.

In a PopCulture.com clip of the women's conversation, the topic of a "baby boom" during the coronavirus pandemic arises, as the two joke that everyone they know is having kids right now. While Bice and her husband have gone back and forth about wanting to have kids as they adjusted to their unusual relationship, the reality TV personality revealed that babies are on the brain for her and her husband.

"That's a fun question because we are getting a little more serious about it," she responded when asked about where she and Thompson were in their discussion of having children. "We're actually trying to figure out where we're going to buy a house. I think we're looking at Colorado as our home destination after California, because we knew California wasn't a permanent stay."

As they look at homes, the "number one" question that has come up is where they want to raise a kid. "I feel like we're getting to this conversation, that means I'm pretty sure we're getting closer and closer to wanting to actually have [a child]," Bice added. "Because we talk about how we want to raise our child, what are its values we want it [to have]; what would we name it ... these conversations come up more and more now, so I think it's, you know, I don't know." The two settle on "potentially, but not right now" as an answer for babies right now, as Bice said it would be something "a year and a half or so" down the line. "That's something that will be in the future," she explained.

In May, Bice told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she planned to freeze her eggs soon. "I’m actually about to freeze my eggs. Jamie and I are talking about having kids, but I’m 31, so I just want to play it safe and make sure that if something were to happen – if I got a little bit older – it would still be a viable option," she said at the time. You can listen to Unleash Your Inner Creative with Lauren LoGrasso on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor or wherever you get your podcasts.