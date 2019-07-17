‘Married at First Sight’: Iris and Keith Discuss Intimacy Concerns After Virginity Reveal in Exclusive Clip

Married at First Sight couple Iris Caldwell and Keith Manley are seeking expert advice when it comes to building intimacy within their marriage while also respecting Iris’ sexual boundaries, even within her unconventional marriage. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), the two sit down with Pastor Cal Roberson to discuss what the matchmaking expert calls the “little elephant in the room.”

“She’s a virgin. How is that affecting you?” Pastor Cal asks Keith, who responds thoughtfully, “It’s a challenge.”

“I am a patient person,” he continues. “This requires a different level of patience, but at the same time, her being comfortable living with her husband, that’s my biggest concern.”

Pastor Cal is clearly pleased with his sensitivity, telling the couple, “That’s excellent, that’s excellent. The more open you are with communication, the more intimate you will become. That’s why I’m not tripping about the sex. I am so not worried about that.”

“And one thing I wanna tell you guys,” he continues. “Don’t let that become a thing. OK? You like each other, right? You’re attracted to one another.”

As the two awkwardly laugh and affirm their clear chemistry, Cal advises them: “I mean, so don’t let that become a thing. The more you communicate, you’ll feel yourself drawn to one another, and that’s a natural outgrowth of that.”

“So you know, when it happens, enjoy it. Let it happen, OK? But don’t put up barriers,” he adds. “Don’t keep pumping the brakes. If you feel as though, hey, we’ve got to that point, it’s cool. ‘Cause you’re married, you’re grown. It’s your business, do what you wanna do. Don’t be strangers anymore. It’s done. You guys are married.”

Will a pep talk from Pastor Cal help the couple grow closer together?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime