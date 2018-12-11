‘Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island’ Star Jada Rashawn Ready to Get Engaged to Chris Perry, Exclusive Clip Reveals

Going into the Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island finale, Jada Rashawn is confident she’s ready for Chris Perry to pop the question.

In an exclusive clip of Tuesday’s all-new finale episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), Rashawn reveals to her fellow Honeymoon Island ladies that she and Perry had taken things to the next level the night before, finally having sex after weeks of living in the same hotel suite.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m getting goosebumps just talking about this,” she tells her friends, admitting, “Last night Chris and I had sex.”

She gushes, “Chris is a gem,” adding, “Engagement is something that’s foreseeable for us, and honestly if he were to propose, I would say yes.”

The couple had discussed early on in the season how important physical intimacy was to them, and how much importance Rashawn places on keeping those interactions restricted to people she’s “basically” in love with.

“Early on in this experience, Chris and I both expressed that we wanted to explore intimacy with each other outside of the physical,” Rashawn says of the conversations the couple has had throughout the season. “Waking up to him, knowing that we took our relationship to the next level, really puts things into perspective. Like this is really serious. I found somebody who wanted the exact same thing that I wanted, and I found that and more.”

Does Perry feel the same about Rashawn? And will the first season of Honeymoon Island end with their engagement?

It’s no surprise that after just a few weeks, the couples on Honeymoon Island would be ready to settle down. Prior to the season premiere, show expert Dr. Jessica Griffin opened up to PopCulture.com about how serious all the contestants were about finding lifelong love, not just an island hook-up.

“All of the people who are coming to Honeymoon Island have stated and emphasized that they are looking for love and not just something short term,” she emphasized. “This is not hook-up island. It’s really not supposed to be hook-up island. It’s really people who have the intention of wanting to find that lifelong person, the person they want to marry and be with longterm.”

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime