'Married at First Sight' Fan Favorite Engaged After Rocky Marriage

Married at First Sight alum Amber Bowles is engaged! The former reality personality, who appeared on Season 9 of the Lifetime series in 2019, announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend Kevin during a trip to Grenada after eight months of dating. The engaged couple first met on the dating app Hinge before going on their first date at Amber's favorite pizza place in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they quickly connected over all the things they have in common.

"On the first date, he asked me my favorite place I've traveled and I said Grenada, and ironically that's his favorite place too! He went to med school there!" Amber told PopCulture in a statement. "We recently planned what I thought was a chill getaway to our favorite place and he proposed on our favorite beach. I'm very, very excited and super in shock! I had no idea!"

Before popping the question, Kevin, who is a doctor, asked Amber's father for his permission, earning his full support. Amber, who doesn't plan to take Kevin's last name when they get married, is a middle school teacher in Charlotte, where she lives with her future husband.

(Photo: Amber via Kinetic Content)

During her season of Married at First Sight, Amber was paired with pro basketball player Matt Gwynne, and the two married the first time they met. Despite the matchmakers' faith that their union would be a solid one, the two had a rocky road to Decision Day, with Matt allegedly cheating on Amber numerous times before they went their separate ways at the end of the season.

In 2020, Amber shocked fans when she revealed during the Married at First Sight Where Are They Now special that she was still legally married to Matt, as she had sent him divorce papers three times without receiving a response. While Matt claimed he had been out of the country at the time, Amber pointed out that she had personally seen him over the past few months, negating his excuse for not signing.

"I asked production to bring a notary to bring the papers, and he's gonna bring 'em, and you're gonna sign 'em, and we're gonna get divorced!" she told Matt at the time, and while the athlete declined to sign on the spot, saying he wanted to review them with his lawyer, eventually the pair finalized their divorce and were able to move on.