'Married at First Sight' Expert Trisha Stratford Dead at 72

Dr. Trisha Stratford, one of the former relationship experts on Married at First Sight, has died at 72. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Stratford was 72 and had departed the series in 2020 to focus on her writing and neuropsychotherapy. But she also expanded on her reasons in a 2021 interview with Women's Day NZ.

"By the end, I couldn't compromise my professional and personal standards because there were participants on the show who I felt shouldn't have been there," she told the outlet at the time. "Then it got supersized ... The participants we got in seasons six and seven were so outrageous and outside the norm that it wasn't what I signed up for."

Her former co-star John Aiken shared some memories and kind words on Instagram, praising the medical professional and the person she was underneath. "I'm heartbroken and devastated that my friend and dear colleague Trisha has passed away," Aiken wrote. "We shared an amazing seven seasons of MAFS together. She loved everything New Zealand, relationships, the All Blacks, the Black Caps, French wine and traveling the world. I'll miss you, Tish. Thank you for all the memories."

The Nine Network in Australia also released a statement on her passing. "Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to her family and those closest during this difficult time," they wrote.

Stratford was born in Wellington, New Zealand, but made her impact while living in Sydney for a while. She returned to Auckland, New Zealand in 2020 after leaving the series, living with her partner Roger, his three sons, and her own daughter, Gina.

She was best known for her clinical work in developmental psychology, neuroscience, and executive coaching, according to the outlet. Before joining the Marriage at First Sight team, she produced and directed 20 TV documentaries on social justice issues. She also authored books on the issues, including Blood Money: The Incredible True Story of David Morris and the Tragedy of Somalia. She joined Married at First Sight in 2015 when it launched. No cause of death was revealed.