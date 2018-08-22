‘Married at First Sight’ Wife Breaks Down After Getting ‘Rating’ From Husband

Who would have thought 2.5 points would make such a difference for this Married at First Sight couple? Dave Flaherty and Amber Martorana suffered another setback in their marriage after Dave revealed he had given her a 7.5/10 rating during Tuesday’s all-new episode.

The topic of ratings emerged when the Married at First Sight husbands were asked by relationship expert Pastor Cal to place their new spouses on a scale of one to 10 during Tuesday’s episode of the Lifetime show (produced by Kinetic Content). And while Bobby Dodd gave wife Danielle Bergmann a 10/10, Dave rated his new wife lower due to the tension arising from her insecurities.

“She stresses herself out because she kind of lets her insecurities take over in some areas,” he told the other men. “And I have to constantly be her support system. And I haven’t needed it yet, but there’s almost a sense of ‘What if I have a bad day?’”

He added, “I haven’t seen Amber like rock star wife yet.”

Later, to the camera, he admitted that he thinks the relationship isn’t equal when it comes to their workload and emotional responsibilities.

“It is a fear of mine that it’s always going to be a little bit one-sided, thats I’m going to always have to be the strong one and that she’s going to have to lean on me all the time,” he said. “I think that I’m very much a giver and I think that anyone who’s that way, at some point, you run out of ability to give and you need to receive, so hopefully we’ll make it to the point where we’re a little more balanced. Because I think for us to be able to make it long, long term we’re going to need that.”

That was fine in and of itself, until he mentioned the rating to Amber, who was taken aback at getting only a 7.5.

“Is that mean? I thought it’s a pretty good rating,” he told her, adding it means the two are in “a good place, but there’s room for improvement.”

“To me, hearing this rating is just showing that the insecurities I had about being being a bad wife are true and he’s just confirming them,” she told the camera. “It makes me feel bad. Even though I already had those feelings, I was hoping they were just insecurities and not real. But now it looks like I really am just doing a bad job.”

Dave reassured her that a 10/10 rating would be “ridiculous,” defending his logic by saying, “I really thought a 7.5 three weeks into marriage is a pretty good score.”

But Amber wasn’t buying it, calling it a “C” grade. “It just really upsets me and get my mind reeling,” she said. “I don’t think he’ll be happy with a 7.5 wife for the rest of his life.”

After such a dramatic reaction to something he didn’t see as much of a big deal, Dave said he wasn’t sure where the couple could go if she let the “negative” overtake their relationship, something she recognized in a moment of panic.

“I’m feeling disappointed in myself because I feel like I’ve said some things I can’t take back,” she said. “And I don’t think he’s going to forget about that.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

