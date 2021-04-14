'Married at First Sight' Star Danielle Bergman Gets Shocking News at Pregnancy Checkup in Exclusive 'Couples Cam' Preview

✖

Danielle Bergman's pregnancy complications are getting real as the Married at First Sight star learns she'll have to be induced three weeks earlier than doctors had initially hoped as her blood pressure skyrockets due to her HELLP syndrome. Bergman gets the news that she might be delivering her son that day in an intense exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content), airing on Lifetime.

"My blood pressure has been OK at home since my emergency trip but I'm really hoping that doesn't change," says Bergman, who also struggled with the life-threatening pregnancy complication of HELLP syndrome during her first pregnancy with daughter Olivia, born just 22 months prior. Getting the news that her pressure was "really high," Bergman's doctor decides to send her over to the hospital to determine if they'll need to induce her that day or if it can wait a couple of days. "But Monday you're having a baby at the latest," she tells the expectant mother.

"It's definitely not what I wanted to hear, but the more I stress out about it, the higher my blood pressure's getting," Bergman shares with the camera after getting the news. "So I'm trying my hardest just to take deep breaths and stay calm." Her doctor continues of the difficult decision to induce, "They really wanted me to get you to 37 weeks, but if we're not in a good place, we're just not in a good place."

The Lifetime personality admits she doesn't feel prepared to give birth that very day. "I'm honestly just on pins and needles because I'm not ready for this baby to come today. I want him to stay in there as long as possible because I know each day that he's in there is better and better for his health," she says. "It's just way too early."

Bergman and her husband, Bobby Dodd, would go on to welcome a healthy baby boy into their family on Dec. 14, 2020. Little Robert Elvin Dodd IV weighed in at 6 lbs., 5 oz. and measured 18.75 inches long when he was born three weeks earlier than doctors had initially hoped for, which Bergman confirmed to PEOPLE at the time was due to her HELLP syndrome symptoms. The new mom had to remain in the hospital to be treated for her pregnancy complications. Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content), airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.