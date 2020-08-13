'Married at First Sight': Danielle Bergman Worries About Severe Morning Sickness in Exclusive 'Couples' Cam' Clip

✖

Danielle Bergman is afraid she "jinxed" herself when it comes to a happy pregnancy, as the Married at First Sight star begins to suffer some serious sickness as she and husband Bobby Dodd are expecting their second child together. In a PopCulture exclusive preview of Thursday's Couples' Cam spin-off, Bergman reveals she has been throwing up constantly, and Dodd admits he fears for his wife and new baby's health.

"Well, another morning of throwing up," Bergman tells her hand camera. "I feel like somehow I jinxed myself. I definitely spoke too soon, telling everyone I was feeling great, and then all of a sudden I woke up one day throwing up and I have not stopped since." Her first pregnancy with 1-year-old daughter Olivia was high-risk, as the reality personality had difficulties with blood clotting, preeclampsia symptoms and constant vomiting that eventually led to a HELLP syndrome diagnosis, which can be life-threatening.

"With Olivia, I was so sick that even on medication I still threw up every single day, until, even on the birthing table. Literally every single day of my pregnancy," Bergman admits, growing nauseous as she thinks about doing that again every day for the next 23 weeks.

Dodd agrees the situation is "not good," telling the camera, "I have a feeling she's gonna be sick like this the entire pregnancy, which I really hate for her. I can't stand it when she's not feeling good." His biggest concern is his wife and baby both getting the nutrients they need, as Bergman already doesn't have a large appetite. "I just want her to be able to keep food down and stay hydrated so she's healthy and strong for the baby and then the baby gets everything that he needs," he says. "So, I just really want her to get better."

Bergman and Dodd, who married on Season 7 of the Lifetime show, announced they were expecting their second child in a June episode of Couples' Cam. "It’s official! Olivia has a baby brother or sister coming January of 2021!!" the couple wrote on Instagram after the episode, adding to PEOPLE, "We are so blessed and lucky to be able to announce that we are able to grow our family by one more. Olivia has changed our lives in so many positive ways and we can't wait to be able to give her a sibling."

