‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta Welcome Daughter 3 Weeks Early

Married at First Sight‘s Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico have welcomed their first child together, daughter Mila Rose D’Amico.

The couple confirmed the birth of their baby girl in a statement to PEOPLE, revealing that baby Mila was born on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 3:34 a.m., arriving three weeks earlier than expected. Their “little peanut” ticked in on the scales at 4 lbs., 14 oz.

“Our little peanut Mila Rose made her debut 3 weeks early on 1/12/19 at 3:34am weighing 4 pounds and 14 ounces,” the couple said. “We never knew we could love someone so much! She is perfect in every way. Holding her for the first time was the most amazing surreal moment of my life. Watching Anthony take care of her makes me love him even more. He’s already an amazing daddy. We can’t wait to show this sweet little baby girl the world.”

Petta and D’Amico, who first met on their wedding day on Lifetime’s hit reality show, announced in August that they were expecting their first child together.

“I’m gonna be a Daddy! [Ashley Petta] and I are so excited to announce that we’re pregnant!” D’Amico wrote at the time. “Ashley and I have always wanted to be parents and can’t wait for our little one to arrive. Looking forward to the next chapter of our lives!”

They opened up about the pregnancy when speaking to PEOPLE that same month.

“We are so excited to finally be able to share this exciting news with everyone. We have both always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together,” they said.

“We are over the moon and cannot wait to welcome our child into the world in the new year,” they continued. “We can’t wait for this next journey in our lives to begin.”

The path towards welcoming their daughter featured heavily in the most recent season of Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? During the season finale, the couple were filmed reading touching letters to their little girl on the way.

“I want you to know your mom is going to be a great mom,” D’Amico’s letter read. “How do I know this? Because she has never wanted anything more in her life than you. She will always make you feel confident in yourself, and we think it’s important to have open communication in our family, so please, share your feelings with us early and often.”

Petta and D’Amico tied the knot in August of 2016. Their journey in the months that followed was documented on Married at First Sight from April to August of 2017.