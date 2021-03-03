'Married at First Sight': Clara Reveals Her First Fight With Ryan Over Jello Shots in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Clara and Ryan have reached the official first fight in their relationship as the Married at First Sight newlyweds attempt to determine if their future is forever. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content), Clara tells fellow brides Haley and Briana about how a disagreement over jello shot etiquette caused their first "tiff."

Telling the two other ladies that she and Ryan had attended two of her best friends' birthday parties the day prior, Clara recalls them wanting him to do jello shots with them. In her friend group, Clara explains, it's common to turn down a shot a couple of times before ultimately giving in and participating, but when the pressure was turned on Ryan, he "shut down a little bit."

"Apparently, when he says no to jello shots, it's a hard no," she tells her fellow brides. After the incident, Clara says Ryan has "built up in his head" that she and her friends are "partying constantly," which earns a glance from both the women. "It was a birthday party and so I was like, 'I don't really understand,'" Clara continues of how the fight played out, adding that Ryan did eventually come back to her after cooling down to admit he "misread the situation."

Ryan told her that he isn't always "super comfortable" around people he doesn't know, but does want to hang out and doesn't mind drinking. While it seemed like a solid resolution to their fight, Clara does add on to the end of her retelling that she still finds her husband's reaction "weird," making it apparent that the issue could pop up again in the future.

The newlyweds have had a few fundamental disagreements since being paired by the Married at First Sight experts, including their philosophies about telling someone you love them. Clara, who has an extensive dating history, told Ryan in an episode last month she was a "big, big L-word gal" who falls in love "all the time," and was shocked to learn he had never told another person he loved them in a romantic way.

"I would say for me, I've never been in love with somebody," he shared at the time. "I feel like it gets thrown around very loosely sometimes, and I was just always taught that that should be a really, really uniquely reserved verb." It was definitely a concern, Clara told the cameras at the time, admitting that it was "not a good combination" to pair the "girl who's always in love and the guy who's never said he loves anyone." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on your favorite Married at First Sight couples from PopCulture, click here.