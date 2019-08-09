‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition’ Trailer Shows Aaron Carter’s Tense Confrontation With His Mom

The return of Marriage Boot Camp is almost upon us, and the first preview for the upcoming season packed all of the drama. The WE tv series will feature four celebrities and their family members moving into a house with the hope of talking through some of their baggage, with a lot of fighting and crying along the way.

“You thought Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition had seen it all, but it’s never seen pain, problems, and personas like this,” the narrator says in the first teaser showing flashes of the drama to come.

Take a look at the promo, released by PEOPLE, here.

Aaron Carter is one noteworthy celebrity, who the clip seems to hint will be getting into an argument with his mother, Jane, over his finances.

“Seventy-five million records, 65 music videos,” Carter says in the teaser after the narrator introduces, “the pop star who lost millions to his momager.”

Jane can be seen defending herself, saying, “I never touched your money,” which only makes the pop star angrier when he responds: “Mom, the truth!”

The teaser also shows recently divorced Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino talking through some differences with her mother, Penelope.

“You never liked me as a kid,” Bellino, 42, tells her mom.

Basketball Wives stars Gloria and Laura Govan will also be working through some stuff this season, joined by Laura’s father, Michael. The other cast member is child star Corey Feldman, who joins the season with brother Eden and wife Courtney.

“Six albums, five TV series, three No. 1 albums. Lost Boys, Gremlins, The Goonies, Friday the 13th, Stand By Me,” Feldman boasts about his work to his family and co-stars in the teaser, which he follows by saying, “I don’t like bragging about my own work.”

The teaser ends with a grim note, as someone off-camera can be heard saying: “Should we call 911?” As several people can be seen running toward a body lying on the dock as a first responder performs CPR.

The show will see the return of Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino as host and counselors for the cast members. The series has previously featured celebrities like Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Kendra Wilkinson, Brandi Glanville and Amber Portwood, with them having some of the biggest arguments as they work to solve their issues with their respective families.

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premieres Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.