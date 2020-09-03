Marie Osmond has broken her silence after CBS announced Wednesday she would be leaving The Talk after one season. The Osmonds alum took to Instagram soon after news of her exit from the talk show was made public, sharing a headshot from her time on the panel alongside Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood and expressing excitement at having more time to spend with family.

Osmond's departure comes as The Talk prepares to resume Season 11 production later this month, the first since executive producer and showrunner John Redmann announced he would be leaving the CBS show. "One of the highlights of my year at #TheTalk was working with my dear friend John Redmann ... and I'm excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing," Osmond began her statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) on Sep 2, 2020 at 7:43pm PDT

"Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!!" the singer, 60, continued. "So, at this stage of my life, I'm looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids."

CBS announced Osmond's exit in a statement Wednesday, "Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience. We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors."

Osmond joined The Talk in 2019 after founding panelist Sara Gilbert exited, leaving a vacant seat. At the time of her departure, Gilbert said in a statement that her duties on The Conners and other projects had made it difficult to film the talk show five days a week. She admitted that while she was "struggling" with her decision to leave, it was ultimately the right time to say goodbye. "I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult," she said at the time.

In May 2019, The Talk officially named Osmond as a co-host after she became a beloved guest host in a number of appearances over the years. As the show resumes filming later this month, a new EP is expected to be named, but it appears that the CBS show will move forward with its four remaining panelists until a full-time replacement can fill Osmond's seat.