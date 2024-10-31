Lisa Rinna ‘Having the Time of Her Life’ After ‘RHOBH’ (Exclusive)

Lisa Rinna is loving her life post-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The actress, 61, opened up to PopCulture.com about what life looks like for her as she embraces her dramatic roots nearly two years after her exit from RHOBH.

“Life is great. Life is so fun,” she told PopCulture. “I’m having the time of my life and it’s just been one great thing after another. Amen.” Rinna may be in a sweet spot now, but she admitted “there’s always an adjustment” period that comes with a major life change like leaving her Housewife days behind.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I did it for eight years. That’s a very, very long time to have a job. I had never had a job that long in the entertainment business,” she explained. “So, you know, change is always inevitable and change always has an adjustment period. But I have to say … things are meant to be in life.”

Jeff kravitz/Getty Images

Rinna may have taken a step back from reality TV, but she’s still living life in the spotlight, appearing on American Horror Stories, So Help Me Todd, Lopez vs. Lopez, and Mommy Meanest over the last two years.

“My experience on Housewives was so valuable because I learned so much about human nature. I learned so much about dealing with these different personalities – that’s kind of saying it in a really nice way,” she joked. Rinna added that as an actress, “I learned a great deal and I wouldn’t trade that eight years [of] experience for anything, because living life creates a lot of this experience so that you can play these different characters. Every part of my life has led me to where I am now. … I use everything.”

Rinna recently returned to her soap opera roots for Walmart’s Deals of Desire campaign, also starring Ian Somerhalder, Anthony Ramos, Walton Goggins, Chad Michael Murray, and Taye Diggs. The 10-chapter series featuring everyone’s favorite drama tropes rolls out a new episode every week, starting Nov. 11, and corresponds with Walmart’s Black Friday Deals.

The opportunity to play twins in her soap opera-inspired role(s) was an instant “yes” for the Days of Our Lives alum. “They were like, would you want to play twins? And I was like, ‘Oh my god, what soap actor didn’t long to always play twins?’” she recalled. “I don’t think I read the script. They gave me a synopsis and I was like, ‘I’m in.’”

Rinna joked, “I think the word ‘drama’ lives simultaneously in between Lisa and Rinna. …It’s so fun when you’re given free rein to play a good girl, play a bad girl, and go. So I had a real good time.”

When it comes to the future of the Melrose Place star’s acting career, Rinna told PopCulture she’d love to collaborate with Ryan Murphy again after working with the prolific creator on American Horror Stories. “That’s really the top of my bucket list because he does so many amazing projects,” she said. “It could really be anything. You know, I’d love to do horror. I’d love to do a murder mystery. … So that’s really my dream.”

The star also teased “fun stuff in the works for 2025,” hinting to fans that it’s something they won’t see coming. “It’s probably not in your mind, the things that are coming,” she said coyly. “You probably haven’t thought about it. …There’s fun stuff in the works for 2025 and you’ll know it when you know it, I guess.”