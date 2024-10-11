Hoda Kotb Teases Her Next Business Venture After ‘Today’ Show

Hoda Kotb is already hard at work on her next big career venture. After announcing in September her decision to exit Today after 17 years, the beloved journalist, 60, told PEOPLE that she has “something that I am super excited about that’s in its infancy.”

Opening up about her future as she nears her upcoming departure from the NBC program, Kotb revealed that she is hoping to step into the world of wellness. Although she didn’t reveal many details, as the project is “still early on in the stages,” Kotb shared that she is working on getting a “really good wellness app together and do wellness retreats and things like that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think it would be, number one, fun, and number two, helpful,” she shared. “When I learned some of these things, I was like, ‘Wait, why do I feel like my baseline feels less stressed? Why do I feel this way?’ So I was talking about this stuff, and so the more you’re interested the more you go down kind of that path.”

Kotb described the project as “a whole wellness situation,” and said she “got lit up by that just from stuff I’ve been working on and doing on myself. I’ve learned to do a bunch of different things with breath works and what not through friends, through Jenna [Bush Hager], through Maria [Shriver], through all these different people, and I’ve been loving it.”

Although Kotb’s exit from Today is quickly approaching — she is set to remain with Today early 2025 – fans will unfortunately have to wait a bit for her wellness project. Kotb said her new business venture is still “down the road,” adding that “it is something that I’m excited about exploring and seeing what’s out there.”

Kotb announced on Sept. 26 that she would be stepping back from her anchoring duties at Today after 17 years. The TV personality, who joined Today in 2007, explained that she made the decision after turning 60 and “decided this is the right time for me to move on.” She added that her daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, “deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world.”

Kotb’s exact departure date is unclear at this time, though she will stay in her current role until the beginning of 2025. In announcing her departure, Kotb said that after leaving Today, she plans “to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not?”