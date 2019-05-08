Marie Osmond Named New ‘The Talk’ Co-Host, and Viewers Are Here for It

Marie Osmond has officially been named as new The Talk co-host, and viewers are absolutely here for it.

The news was shared on Tuesday’s episode of the CBS daytime show, with Osmond saying in a statement, “It is such a joy for me to be joining The Talk in September.”

Fans of the show and of Osmond have since spoken out and they are thrilled about the news.

It’s official – I’ve been asked to join the ladies of @TheTalkCBS starting in September & I couldn’t be more excited!!! Can’t wait to spend my weekdays with you. ♥️ #TheTalk @CBS https://t.co/PG8P96ftmh — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) May 7, 2019

“Congratulations,” one fan gushed. “You are a perfect fit to join the girls on The Talk. You all will have so much fun together. Can’t wait to see you @FlamingoVegas in September.

“Awe yay! Congrats Marie. I was hoping it was you. Can’t wait to see you everyday,” another person commented, “something too look forward too .”

Congratulations, Marie! I’m so happy you’re joining The Talk next season! I enjoy watching you as a guest co-host, and now you will be an official co-host joining my favorite ladies of daytime TV on my favorite daytime talk show 🎉🥳🎊❤️ — 💗Maleah💗 (@ButeraTacos) May 7, 2019

“A woman in red….. powerful!! Soooo excited and thrilled it brought tears!!! Cant wait to see you every day!!! Sending positive thoughts and love to you,” someone else wrote.

“I’m so very happy i will get to see you every day Marie,” one other user said, “I hv loved you since the old teenage days of The Donny and Marie Show, Paper Roses my fave! Love & hugs to you and big CONGRATS on joining the table at The Talk!”

Congratulations Marie Osmond! Gonna miss Sara tho.but Marie is an good fit with all you ladys! And Marie.the first time I heard of you was when I was an little https://t.co/lUhqrcVPLr mom bought an 45 record. Of an little girl singing Paper Roses.loved it! — Barb Whitcomb (@HorserBarb) May 7, 2019

Osmond’s addition to The Talk panel comes after founding co-star Sara Gilbert announced that she is exiting the show.

In a statement announcing her exit, Gilbert said, “This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season. I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.