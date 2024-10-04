Kamie Crawford Announces 'Catfish' Exit

Kamie Crawford is officially exiting Catfish. After being brought on as a full-time host with Nev Schulman for Season 8 in 2020 following Max Joseph's exit in the middle of Season 7, Crawford announced on Instagram that she has chosen to leave the long-running MTV reality series. "After six years of living my absolute dream working on Catfish – one of the most iconic shows in television history, it is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have decided to move on to my next adventure," Crawford wrote.

"When I got an email in 2018 from an absolute stranger at Catfish's production department asking if I wanted to guest co-host two episodes of one of my favorite shows of all time, I never would've imagined the life, love, memories, and worldwide support that it would've awarded me," she continued. "I am so grateful for every single moment spent traveling the country, meeting so many of you, and helping people find love – whether that be from a partner or finding new ways to love themselves a little bit more. My mom has always taught me that, 'people may not always remember what you said, but they'll always remember how you made them feel.' The outpouring love of that I receive on a daily basis from Catfish fans around the world lets me know that I have done what I've always intended on doing, which is to leave every room a little bit brighter, warmer, and safer than when I entered."

Crawford went on to thank the fans for accepting her and expressed how proud she was of the series. While Crawford didn't reveal what was next for her, she did say she has "so many new dreams now, and although I'm writing this with tears in my eyes, I am excited for what's to come, and I'm even more honored that I get to take you all with me." News of her departure comes in the midst of Season 9, which saw the brief return of Joseph, who has co-hosted multiple episodes. It's unknown if any more episodes with Crawford will air, as it's unclear when the show will be back on MTV.

Catfish: The TV Show premiered in 2012 and has since aired nearly 250 episodes over nine seasons. After Joseph exited in Season 7, the series had numerous rotating co-hosts to finish out the season before Crawford was ultimately chosen as his permanent replacement. There's no telling what Catfish will look like moving forward, but it should be interesting to see.