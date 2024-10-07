Kelly Monaco Breaks Her Silence on 'General Hospital' Exit After 21 Years

Kelly Monaco is speaking out amid her exit from General Hospital. Following news in August that the actress would be leaving the long-running ABC soap opera after portraying on artist Sam McCall for 21 years, Monaco took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 6 to reflect on departure and her final day of filming.

"Last scene with the Davis girls," Monaco, 48, captioned an on-set image of herself with costars Kate Mansi, Nancy Lee Grahn, and Kristen Vaganos. "Still doesn't make any sense to me." Responding to the post, Grahn wrote, "'In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.' – Albert Einstein I love you. All will be well. There are some things a TV mother just knows."

Monaco joined General Hospital in 2003, taking on the role of Sam McCall, the daughter of mob boss Julian Jerome (William DeVry) and attorney Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). The actress, who was temporarily replaced replaced by Lindsay Hartley on a few occasions in 2020, 2022, and earlier this year, was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. But after 21 years in the role, Soap Opera Network reported in late August that Monaco was leaving General Hospital.

A reason for Monaco's abrupt exit was not initially provided. However, responding to a comment on a recent Sopa Hub Instagram post reading, "What do you got concrete in your head she wasn't fired she didn't take the pay cut so she had to leave," Monaco offered some insight into her exit.

"'No primary role'.. do your homework. When Billy Miller was fired, Sam's storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had. Something I worked for decades to build... Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience," she wrote in a since-deleted comment. "Call it what you will... retaliation at it [sic] finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free."

Monaco's mother, Carmina, also addressed her daughter's departure, writing in a Sept. 27 Instagram post, "This moment is a difficult one, but knowing that she has had such an incredible, devoted fan base has given her strength. You've stood by her through every twist and turn, celebrating her achievements and providing comfort in the hard times. Your love and dedication have meant more than words can express, not only to Kelly but to all of us who care so deeply for her."