Mama June Showcases New Svelte Figure at ‘Growing up Hip Hop’ Premiere

Mama June showed off her shrinking form at the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta premiere party on Tuesday, prancing and posing for the red carpet event.

Shannon posed with her daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and Lauryn’s one-month-old daughter Ella at the season 2 premiere.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 38-year-old new grandmother showed off her svelte figure at the party wearing a royal blue floor-length gown that hugged her size 4 body. She complemented the look with curly locks and smoky eye makeup, silver peep-top heels and hands full of sparkling jewelry.

Lauryn went for a casual look in distressed jeans and a black floral blouse, while Alana rocked the photo op in a red tracksuit and matching gym shoes.

Shannon’s family attended the party ahead of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s season 2 premiere on Thursday to support their WE tv sister production.

Shannon’s own reality series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, opens its sophomore season in January to continue following the TV personality’s weight loss journey.

In the first season of the show, fans watched as June shed 300 pounds from her heaviest weight of 460 pounds in 2016.

She documented the struggles and triumphs of her transformation, which included gastric sleeve surgery, several skin removal procedures totaling 9 pounds and a breast augmentation. All in all, she spent roughly $75,000 to achieve her new look.

Shannon maintains that surgeries were not the sole focus of her journey, though. She overhauled her diet and adopted a daily fitness regimen to shimmy into her size 4 goal weight dress ahead of ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s wedding.

“It’s all about portion control for me,” she told PEOPLE of how she has maintained her new figure. “It’s not easy to eat like you’re ‘supposed to’ and hit the gym all the time, but I’m just trying to maintain it the best I can.” She credits sleeping in until 1 p.m. and skipping breakfast as reasons for her success, too.

Now that Shannon has shed her unwanted weight, season 2 will explore her potential entry into the world of adult pageantry and follow along as she looks for love — something she’s admittedly found!

The second season of Mama June: From Hot to Not, debuts on Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.