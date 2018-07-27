Mama June Says She Wants to Marry Geno in Las Vegas

Mama June is ready to make it official with her boyfriend, Geno Doak.

On Friday’s all-new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the mother of four discusses with her sister about wanting to tie the knot with Doak in Las Vegas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I never thought about marriage until I met Geno. And you know I proposed to him,” Mama June, 38, tells her sister Doe Doe in a new sneak peek, first released by PEOPLE.

“It’s just time for Alana to have that real family connection,” she says about her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. “Alana needs this.”

Doe Doe does not think Vegas might be the right place for the ceremony, but Mama June has her mind made up.

“Vegas is the perfect place to get hitched to my man,” she says in the video. “Geno loves surprises, so he’s going to love it.”

“I’m going to put a ring on it,” she tells Doe Doe.

While Mama June is excited about her possible elopement, her sister reminds her that she should be focusing on her daughter, Lauren “Pumpkin” Shannon and her then-fiance Joshua Eifrd.

“This is all about Pumpkin and Josh, not you.”

Mama June continues giving details about her own special day, however, including what she plans to wear.

“He doesn’t know I have the dress, the outfit for the night of,” Mama June admits. “I don’t want to wait another six months or another year or five years. I want it now!”

“I promised that I’m not going to ruin Pumpkin’s wedding day,” Mama June assures Doe Doe, “but that doesn’t mean that I can’t get married in Vegas.”

June’s relationship with Doak has caused some tension within her family. The two originally got together prior to the reality star’s massive weight loss, during which she dropped 300 lbs., and moved in together earlier this year.

“Yes, I have found love y’all,” she said when introducing Doak to the world on her WE tv show. “I have a great wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again. Geno knew me when I was heavy and I really think he’s here for the right reasons. I think he likes me for me, not for [fame] or me being skinny.”

“Geno’s the first guy that I’ve dated really serious since I’ve lost the weight, and I’m trying to keep this one to myself to see how it’s going to work out,” she added.

Excited to see how this turns out? Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.