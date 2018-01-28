Mama June Gets Candid About Struggles as a ‘Teen Mom’

"Mama" June Shannon live tweeted Friday's episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, and she shared some of her insights and perspectives with fans as the episode progressed.

The reality star is best known for the glitz and glamour of child beauty pageants and weight loss transformations, but she's no stranger to the struggles of teenage motherhood, which her daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is preparing to face.

"Being a teen mom is definitely not a walk in the park," she wrote on Twitter on Friday. "trust me we struggled three jobs not having my mom there so definitely I will be there for pumpkin but Josh on the other hand he's fixing to get it," she concluded.

While Shannon says that her own mother wasn't there for her as a teenage mom, she intends to be there for Lauryn. Yet her displeasure with Josh Efird is a sore subject for the family. She's made it clear from the beginning that she doesn't believe Josh is up to the task, and that he needs to make some serious changes in order to start a family with Lauryn.

Mama June shared a similar sentiment on the show. "Josh has a stern talking coming to his a—," she told the camera after receiving news of Lauryn's pregnancy. "He's fixing to shape up or ship out."

Mama June isn't in the best mindset for her daughter's ordeal, as she's struggling with her own ex-husband at the same time. Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson wants to be back in his youngest daughter's life, but he doesn't want to be on the hook for child support. His new wife, Jennifer Lamb, has become extremely protective of his money, insisting that they can't dip into their honeymoon fund just to get visitation rights with 12-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

Mama June weighed in on that issue on Twitter as well.

She wrote, "the worst thing is about this all she's worried about him spending the honeymoon money which it should be about getting his attitude under control and being able to get back in his daughter's life but neither one of them are seeing Alana is #1."

June is caught between a rock and a hard place, as she knows that her youngest daughter wants to maintain a relationship with her father, yet she doesn't trust Thompson. In the past, she's even accused him of abusing Lauryn -- accusations which "Sugar Bear" himself vehemently denies.