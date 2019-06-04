Mama June Insulted by Sugar Bear’s New Wife on ‘From Not to Hot’

During Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s wife Jennifer called Mama June Shannon a “lying b—” after Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s awkward call with her dad.

In “Boo Boo… You’re Fired,” we see Thompson and Jennifer sit down for a mandatory phone call from Alana. The call comes a little later than expected, and is not the cordial chat between father and daughter either party expected.

When the call finally came in, the two did not have much to talk about. Thompson asks his daughter twice if she has had a good day, then he asks what she is “fixin’ to do.”

Alana tells her dad that she is getting ready to go to bed and have dinner. When asked what she is having, Alana tells him, “Um… food.”

“This isn’t going like I wanted it to,” Alana said in her interview. “Talking to my dad is a lot more awkward than I remember. I mean, there is a lot of stuff that I do want to talk to my dad about, like Pumpkin’s baby and Geno and Josh moving in, but it just feels way too weird.”

At the end of the call, Alana asks how Jennifer is doing. Thompson said she is doing well and they are both thinking of her.

After the call, Thompson told the From Not to Hot producers that he thought the phone call went really well because “Alana was so happy to talk to me.”

“That just shows you June’s a lying b—,” Jennifer said at the end of the clip.

Jennifer and Shannon have a combative relationship, which has been depicted on Shannon’s new WE tv series. At her wedding to Thompson, Jennifer told Shannon, “You’ve always been a b—, you’ve always been rude that’s why you don’t have him anymore. Get out of my house!”

From Not to Hot also shows Shannon’s relationship with her new boyfriend, Geno Doak. Josh Efird, Pumpkin’s fiancee, is also moving into their home. Pumpkin and Josh recently became first-time parents. Another issue on the show is a parental test to prove if Thompson is Alana’s real father.

On Friday night, Shannon took to Twitter to address Jennifer’s comment, writing, “Seems like every time Jennifer has something to say about me being a b— but trust me if she knew the truth she would understand.”

Sorry having technical difficulties but I’m back now it seems like everytime Jennifer has something to say about me being a bitch but trust me if she knew the truth she would understand #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 3, 2018

From Not to Hot airs on WE tv at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT Fridays.