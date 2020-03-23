‘Mama June’ Shannon Updates Whereabouts During Coronavirus Pandemic After Troubling Photos Come Out

Mama June: From Not to Hot star Mama June Shannon provided an update on her whereabouts on Instagram Saturday after TMZ published disturbing photos of the reality TV star and boyfriend Geno Doak walking around a casino during the coronavirus outbreak. Shannon claimed the pictures were old and told fans not to believe everything they see. The surprising photos were taken on Tuesday, a few days before the Florida casino they were seen at closed.

“I hope everyone is staying safe out there this is a scary time,” Shannon wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself in a kitchen. “News keeps posting old pics of us and you can’t believe everything you read. We’re staying safe inside and we hope you are too.”

On Thursday, TMZ shared photos of Shannon and Doak walking around the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Witnesses described them as “aimlessly” walking around the casino floor which was mostly empty. Sources told TMZ the couple have been staying at the hotel for some time, as she was photographed at the casino’s food court on Feb. 28.

The casino was open to the public until Thursday, when the Seminole Tribe of Florida announced it would temporarily close its six casinos during the coronavirus outbreak, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

“This decision was not taken lightly as Seminole Gaming employs nearly 14,000 Seminole Gaming team members in the state,” the tribe said in a statement Thursday. “The goal has been to protect their livelihood without jeopardizing public safety. We have now reached a point where we do not feel comfortable taking that risk.”

“Hotel guests will be contacted directly to accommodate their current bookings and needs, wherever possible,” the tribe added.

It is not clear where Shannon took the new photo she posted on Instagram. Fans asked if she was living in a hotel, but she has not responded.

Shannon and Doak began traveling the country after she sold her Hampton, Georgia home so the couple could by an RV. Shannon reportedly sold the home for $100,000, $50,000 less than what she originally paid for it in 2015. The couple is also still in the middle of a legal drama over their March 2019 arrests at an Alabama gas station. They pleaded not guilty to felony drug possession charges in October 2019.

Amid all this drama, the new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot is airing on WEtv. Their relationship has been at the center of the series, as well as the lives of daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon without their mother around.

New episodes of From Not to Hot air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

