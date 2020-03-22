Florida Tourists Under Fire for Packing Clearwater Beach Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Florida came under fire this week as tourist stops like Clearwater Beach were packed full of people in spite of the covonavirus pandemic. The infamous spring break spot was crowded, judging by aerial footage published by WFLA News. People on social media had some harsh words for the beach-goers.

People all around the U.S. are slowly adapting to the new measures instituted to slow the spread of COVID-19, the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus. It is taking some time, however, and in many places this week, it was jarring to see large crowds still gathering. One of the biggest examples was Clearwater Beach in Florida, where hundreds of people partied their days away as if nothing had changed.

Clearwater Beach, Florida is PACKED today despite "social distancing" recommendations. https://t.co/WzGydcP1Ja pic.twitter.com/vsRD4QLbhr — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 16, 2020

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people in the U.S. to practice social distancing — commonly referred to online as "quarantine" or "isolation." This means avoiding any large gathering or crowded area as much as possible, including offices, restaurants and even stores.

The CDC has said that it is still safe to visit parks or hiking trails in groups of less than 10 people, as long as you can stay at least six feet away from others while you are out. However, this is just a guideline, and the crowded beaches in Clearwater do not seem to be observing even that precaution.

After footage of Clearwater Beach went viral, the local government did take action. According to a report by The Tampa Bay Times, Clearwater Beach was closed starting on Thursday. Local authorites say the crowds have already thinned out, but the backlash online has not died down.

Here is what Twitter had to say about revellers on Clearwater Beach this week.