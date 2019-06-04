‘Mama June’ Shannon Thinks She May Be Pregnant on ‘From Not to Hot’

During the Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 3 premiere Friday night, “Mama June” Shannon appeared to hint at a pregnancy.

Although the episode primarily dealt with Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson preparing for her stint on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors last year, a subplot involved fears Shannon was putting on more weight and eating unhealthily. In one scene, she got on a scale, which said she weighed 219 pounds.

“I may have put on a few extra pounds,” Shannon said. “What the hell? 219 pounds? Either the scale is broken or something is going on with my body. Oh my God. Grandma flow is a little late for her visit this month.”

In another scene, she ordered food for everyone at the table at a restaurant. “Everything tastes good and smells good,” she told Honey Boo Boo.

Later on, Shannon called her sister, and said she might be pregnant.

“I think I’m pregnant. I don’t think Geno and his promise ring meant for stuff to happen. I mean, hello! We already have eight kids between us,” Shannon said. “We’re trying to work through things and now, how are we going to handle this one?”

There was no definitive answer for the pregnancy mystery, but preview scenes at the end offered more hints.

“Mama kicked us out because she’s pregnant,” Shannon’s daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon told her husband in one scene.

“If I’m pregnant, he better get his s— together,” Shannon is heard saying in another scene.

Shannon is now dating Geno Doak. Shannon repeatedly complained about him not committing to their relationship, so she told him not to accompany her and Honey Boo Boo to Los Angeles. He showed up at their hotel anyway to surprise her and got down on one knee to present her with a promise ring instead of an engagement ring.

The episode aired just hours after it was reported that Shannon and Doak were arrested following a domestic dispute at an Alabama gas station on Wednesday. Shannon was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, while Doak was arrested for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

It was later reported that Shannon allegedly had crack cocaine with her. TMZ published audio recorded when Shannon tried to pick up her truck. She tried to explain to the impound lot representative why neither of them had their IDs with them.

“He don’t have his license on him. He lost it yesterday somewhere,” Shannon told police. “We don’t know f—ing where. … My credit card’s missing, everything.”

The rep asked if anything was stolen, to which Shannon replied, “No, no, no, no, no, he was drunk, g—damn. It was misplaced. We’ll find it.”

Shannon also disputed the authorities’ version of events, claiming they were not fighting before police arrived and Doak was arrested for a DUI.

Shannon has not publicly commented on the arrest, even as she live-tweeted during Friday night’s broadcast of From Not to Hot.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: WE tv