Mama June Shannon Takes Legal Action Against Dentist Who Didn't Finish Her Work

Mama June Shannon has found herself in the midst of more legal drama. According to TMZ, Shannon is taking aim at a dentist, whom she has accused of not completing her dental work. She claimed that the dentist agreed to work on her in exchange for publicity on Instagram. However, the work did not turn out as expected.

TMZ obtained a document that Shannon's team sent to the dentist. In the document, they allege that they agreed upon a deal that involved her flying to Beverly Hills to get the dental work done. Shannon claimed that, as part of the agreement, she would tag him in a photo of her finished smile and promote his work on her social media. Apparently, Shannon flew in to get her teeth fixed on Monday. While she was set to stay in town for nearly two weeks for the procedure, things went awry.

Gina Rodriguez, Shannon's representative, said that the reality star arrived in Beverly Hills on Monday. She booked accommodations for 12 days, as that is the timeline that the dentist suggested for the entirety of the procedure. Shannon was in the process of getting both her top and bottom teeth fixed, but the dentist allegedly changed the terms of their agreement shortly after beginning his work.

Shannon is alleging that the dentist removed temporary dental implants that she had in place from a different procedure. After doing so, he allegedly refused to do any further treatment for a specific reason. In the document from Shannon and her team, they allege that the dentist placed "her in a vulnerable (and painful) position" after removing the temporary implants and then refused to complete the procedure unless the reality star promoted his business by doing media appearances. Shannon and her team are claiming that this was not a part of their original agreement. Since the dentist did not complete the work, Shannon is reportedly trying to find another professional who can treat her as her mouth is exposed and she is said to be in a large amount of pain.

As a result of this situation, Shannon's attorney, Jeffrey R. Klein, is saying that the dentist must complete the dental work based on their original agreement. If the dentist is not able to do so, Klein is demanding that they pay Shannon $35,000 to cover the costs of the procedure and her travel expenses. TMZ noted that they reached out to the dentist at the center of this case, but they didn't hear back.